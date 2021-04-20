Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

ALGN opened at $603.72 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.67 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

