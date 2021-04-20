Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

