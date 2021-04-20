Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperformer rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $9.32 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.