Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 2.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 2,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 710,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.