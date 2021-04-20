Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,808. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.