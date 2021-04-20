George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WNGRF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. George Weston has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

