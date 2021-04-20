GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GOVX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.73% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

