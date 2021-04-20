GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.91. 31,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 858,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

