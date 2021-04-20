Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

