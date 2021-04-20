Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,694 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

