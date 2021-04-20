Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

