Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

