Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of AMAT opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

