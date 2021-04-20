Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $324.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

