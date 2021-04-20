Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

