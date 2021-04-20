Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

