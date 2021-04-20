Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

