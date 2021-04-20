Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

