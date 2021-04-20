Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ORIX by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORIX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of IX opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.