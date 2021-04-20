Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.