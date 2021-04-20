Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

