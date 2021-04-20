Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 5,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,188. The company has a market cap of $566.06 million, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.