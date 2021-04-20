GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,533.80 ($20.04).

LON GSK traded down GBX 7.59 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,330.41 ($17.38). 7,876,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,281.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

