GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,330.40 ($17.38) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,281.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,343.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market capitalization of £66.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have acquired 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

