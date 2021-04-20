Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

