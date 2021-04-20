Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,737 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

