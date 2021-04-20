Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $65,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

