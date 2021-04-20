Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 293,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,533,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

