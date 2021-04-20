Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.