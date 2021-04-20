goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$140.00 to C$185.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$151.87 and last traded at C$148.01, with a volume of 26658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$149.55.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.50.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3100006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

