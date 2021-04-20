goeasy’s (EHMEF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.25.

EHMEF stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. goeasy has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $119.51.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

