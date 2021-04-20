Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

