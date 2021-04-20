Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GTPBU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

