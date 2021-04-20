GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

