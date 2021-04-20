GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $170,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

