GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $97,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

