GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $7,066,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.