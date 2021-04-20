GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

