Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $431.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 497,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,930. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Graco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

