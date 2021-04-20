Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.82).

GFTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 897.02. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,127 ($14.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

