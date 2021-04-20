Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.18 ($28.45).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €22.58 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.45 and a 200-day moving average of €20.76. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

