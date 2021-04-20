Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Update

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,226.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRNNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

