Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,232 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GO stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

