Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several analysts have commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

