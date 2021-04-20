Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $171,160.00. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

