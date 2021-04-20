Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $454.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.