Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,132 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $9,536,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

