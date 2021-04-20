Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

