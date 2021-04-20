Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,940 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. PetMed Express accounts for 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

