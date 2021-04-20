Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.38 million, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GORO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

